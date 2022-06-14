HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,264,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

