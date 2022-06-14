HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $366.84 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $365.43 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

