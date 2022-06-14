9,634 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Shares of SPR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.