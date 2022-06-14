HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $416,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 950,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,905,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Progressive by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

