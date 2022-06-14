Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

