HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

