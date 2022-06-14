iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,174,000 after buying an additional 1,311,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after buying an additional 887,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $60.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

