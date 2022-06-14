58 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,943.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,341.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,935.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,901.95 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

