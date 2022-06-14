HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $402,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.