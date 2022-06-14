3,794 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 71,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

