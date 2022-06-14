Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 8,085 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

