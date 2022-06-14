8,875 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

