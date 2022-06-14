The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 120,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

TJX stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

