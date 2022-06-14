HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,639 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,643 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

