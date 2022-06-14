Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.71.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
