Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

