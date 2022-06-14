Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNCA. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $881,010.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.95. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock valued at $791,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

