Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 54.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

