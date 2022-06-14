Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.