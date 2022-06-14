Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.