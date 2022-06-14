Analysts Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 617.86

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 617.86 ($7.50).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.37) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

888 stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.18) on Friday. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 175.60 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £801.17 million and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.56.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

