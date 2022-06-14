Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLMT opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

