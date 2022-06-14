Analysts Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Price Target at $10.90

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.08. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

