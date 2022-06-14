MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis dropped their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.25. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

