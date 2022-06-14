SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

