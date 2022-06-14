NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NH stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NantHealth by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

