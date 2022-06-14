Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

JBAXY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

