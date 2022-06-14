Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT at $72.80

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. CareDx has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.83.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CareDx (Get Rating)
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.