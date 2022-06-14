Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT at $72.80

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 431,521 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. CareDx has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

