Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 8,104.29

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,104.29 ($98.36).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($106.81) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($88.36) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($86.18) to GBX 6,900 ($83.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.39) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($95.28) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,086 ($73.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,211.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,887.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.97).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

