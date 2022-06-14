Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.23

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.15) to €6.40 ($6.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.29) to €7.30 ($7.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.25) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

