Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $37.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

