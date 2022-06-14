Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Price Target at £147.55

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £147.55 ($179.08).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £138 ($167.50) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($163.25) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($152.93) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £134.50 ($163.25) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,216 ($99.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,713.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,810.09. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($92.24) and a 52 week high of £162.75 ($197.54). The company has a market cap of £14.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

