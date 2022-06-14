Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target at $7.33

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital raised Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PSFE stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Equities analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

