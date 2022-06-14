Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $63.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

