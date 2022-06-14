Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$10.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.01. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.97 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,000.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.