Financial Analysis: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of 7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 145.95%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59% GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and GigaMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.21 -$95.32 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.24 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.74

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor.

Summary

Nextdoor beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

