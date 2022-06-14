Head to Head Analysis: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) vs. Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First of Long Island and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.08 $43.09 million $1.86 9.70 Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.37 $60.65 million $5.45 14.31

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 32.36% 10.71% 1.07% Nicolet Bankshares 25.73% 10.09% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First of Long Island and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.06%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats First of Long Island on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

