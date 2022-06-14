Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) versus D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Critical Comparison

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -11.59% -9.37% -6.37% D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Poshmark and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 10 3 0 2.23 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 2 3 0 2.60

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.70%. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 2,170.80%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Poshmark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.45 -$98.33 million ($0.50) -20.54 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.25 -$81.07 million ($0.52) -1.50

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poshmark beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

