ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Critical Survey

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Aramark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 1.01 $31.35 million $1.03 8.38 Aramark $12.10 billion 0.66 -$90.83 million $0.58 53.41

ONE Group Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark. ONE Group Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality 11.62% 45.40% 10.36% Aramark 1.02% 6.43% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ONE Group Hospitality and Aramark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aramark 1 4 4 0 2.33

ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.57%. Aramark has a consensus price target of $39.43, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Aramark.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Aramark on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, managed, or licensed 60 venues, including 23 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 13 F&B venues in seven hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.