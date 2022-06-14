Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Ainos has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Get Ainos alerts:

About Ainos (Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.