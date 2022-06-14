Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Ainos has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.
About Ainos
