Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 45.0% in May

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

