Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,572,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 1,656,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 504.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AANNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €7.00 ($7.29) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.21) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

