Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of Acacia Pharma Group stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Acacia Pharma Group plc discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

