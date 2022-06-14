Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Shares of Acacia Pharma Group stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
