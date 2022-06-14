Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,008,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 5,146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,157.0 days.

ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.