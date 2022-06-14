Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Shares Up 3.2%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as 4.90 and last traded at 4.90. 35,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.75.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF)
