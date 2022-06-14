Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AHCHY stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5973 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.