Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Trading Down 5.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 25.70 and last traded at 25.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHODF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €30.00 ($31.25) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €28.20 ($29.38) to €28.00 ($29.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 28.58.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

