Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.4 days.

AIXXF opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

