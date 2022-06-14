ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

