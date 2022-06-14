Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Trading Down 2.9%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 18,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 258,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

