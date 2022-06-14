Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.06

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.06 and traded as high as $41.00. Alico shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 100,934 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 0.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

