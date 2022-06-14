Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAIT opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

