Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TAIT opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.07.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
